Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,800 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $69.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

