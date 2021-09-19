Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,219 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

