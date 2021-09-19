Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $119,884,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $88,664,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NICE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,109,000 after purchasing an additional 232,328 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock opened at $285.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $304.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.