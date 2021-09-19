Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 91,705 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

