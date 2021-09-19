Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 825.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 69,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 61,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $3,249,228.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 859,802 shares of company stock valued at $99,594,794 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.