Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

