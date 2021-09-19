Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $392.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

