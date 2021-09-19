Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.23 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fortis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Fortis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.06 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

