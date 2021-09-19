Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.34 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.47% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

