Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.88 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 419,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 16.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

PAYX opened at $108.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

