Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.01 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

