Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $286.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

