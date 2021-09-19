Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,704 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.70% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 933,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 389,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 113.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 236,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

ORC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.