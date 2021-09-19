Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $422,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $594,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

