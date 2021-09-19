Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $4.75 Million in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Shares of MBBB opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35.

