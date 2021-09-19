Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

NYSE:APD opened at $261.83 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

