Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 11,672 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.