Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PCG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.