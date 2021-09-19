Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.96 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.