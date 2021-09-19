Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

ROKU opened at $324.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.46 and its 200 day moving average is $365.17. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.54 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

