Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 101,211 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,211 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.13 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

