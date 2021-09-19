Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,217,424 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,217,424 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $340.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.