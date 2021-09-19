Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $258.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.