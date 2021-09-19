Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,758,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 784,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,634,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

