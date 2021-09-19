Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 616,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VGIT opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

