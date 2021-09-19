Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

