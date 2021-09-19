Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Up 39.7% in August

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $73.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period.

