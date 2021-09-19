Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Holdings Raised by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $70.00. 237,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,189. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.