Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 46.8% in August

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,774,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $6,843,000.

