Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.15 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.