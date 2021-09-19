Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 493,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

