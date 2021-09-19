Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 30.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $199,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,805,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 309,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,897,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.04. 3,078,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average is $219.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.