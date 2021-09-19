Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BNDW opened at $80.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.