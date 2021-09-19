Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

