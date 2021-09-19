Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BP by 430.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BP by 99.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 823,441 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BP by 179.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter worth about $5,316,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $23.76 price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

BP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. 13,286,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,811,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.33%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

