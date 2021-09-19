Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases 13,137 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. 45,481,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,422,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.