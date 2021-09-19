Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $68.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,148 shares of company stock worth $11,772,527. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

