VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after acquiring an additional 681,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 176,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 174,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBIV opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $847.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.04. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

