Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Lessened by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,735. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $302.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.34. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

