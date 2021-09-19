Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report sales of $139.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.90 million and the highest is $141.10 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $124.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $558.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.50 million to $559.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $599.97 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $607.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VRA. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

