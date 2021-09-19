Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,740 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after buying an additional 614,223 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $90,517,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $89,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $201.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

