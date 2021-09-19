Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 215.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Veritiv worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the second quarter valued at $2,051,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Veritiv by 32.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 92.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

VRTV stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.27. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $98.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

