Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.19. Veritone has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

