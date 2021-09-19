Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 43.8% in August

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Veru stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $713.89 million, a P/E ratio of -893.11 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

