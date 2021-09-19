Viacoin (VIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,318.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $32,318.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00374904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

