ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 171.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $254,589,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $155,370,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,129.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,709,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,895,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,437,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

