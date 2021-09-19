Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 987,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Viant Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 355,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $762.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

