Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Position Cut by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions accounts for 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Viavi Solutions worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after purchasing an additional 188,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,552,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

