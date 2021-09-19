VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 21.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

