Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Vicor worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $239,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,142 shares of company stock worth $26,935,242 in the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

